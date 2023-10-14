Calls to Lahaina dispatchers filled with fear and confusion

Maui County officials have released two hours of audio of 911 calls that were recorded as frantic residents tried to escape the deadliest wildfire in the United States in a century.

The inferno that engulfed Lahaina killed at least 98 people and leveled more than 2,000 buildings, most of them homes.

Here are chronological summaries of some of the more than 200 calls recorded with 911 dispatchers between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

3:31 p.m.

A woman called to ask whether she had to evacuate. When she said she was on Front and Baker streets, an area in the historic heart of the town that would ultimately be razed by the flames, she was told she didn’t have to leave.

“That’s not close to it yet,” an audibly stressed dispatcher said before adding they were trying to answer all the calls coming in.

4:41 p.m.

A man called 911 saying he was seeking refuge in a big truck that he came across near the Pioneer Mill Smokestack just off Lahaina­luna Road. He said he initially tried to escape by bike but ditched it when the fire became too intense. Vehicles were blowing up around him, he said.

The dispatcher asked whether he could drive the rig to get away from the fire. When he said he didn’t know how to drive an 18-wheeler, she asked him why he was in it.

“Ma’am, I need help, OK!” he said. “I’m getting burned up here.” The man said he was inhaling the pitch black smoke surrounding the truck. Near the end of the call, the panic in his voice rose notably.

“I’m running for it. Jesus Christ,” he said. “Oh my God. I don’t know what to do. … I gotta get outta here. I gotta do something.” The man called back about 15 minutes later to say he had made it out of the truck and was OK.

4:42 p.m.

A caller who sounded like a little girl called from near Aki Street. “The fire’s all over already. It’s all over Lahaina­luna,” she said in a voice wrought with panic. Shrieks were heard in the background as other people frantically debated what to do. At one point it seemed they were saying, “Dead end.”

“You guys need to leave. If you can’t drive away, get out of the car and run,” the dispatcher said. “Do not stay in your car and wait. Get out of there. You guys need to worry about your bodies, not your car.”

4:55 p.m.

A caller from the intersection of Front and Baker streets said she and many others were terrified because they were stuck in their cars.

“We are caught in massive traffic, and we’re covered in ashes and embers and there’s a lot of people honking and trying to get out of the road,” she said. “The ashes are engulfing our car, and the flames are going on our car.”

When she asked whether there was anything the emergency services could do, the dispatcher said the Fire Department and other officers were on their way to the area.

“I’m sorry. We’re trying to get somebody out there,” the dispatcher said.