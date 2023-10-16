Letter: Lenient punishment for Red Hill failings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was shocked to read that the Navy recently issued nonpunitive censure letters to three retired admirals and several other high-ranking officers responsible for the 2021 Red Hill fuel leaks (“Navy censures officers for ‘leadership failings’ on Red Hill,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 29). Why are these Navy officers and also others involved not being prosecuted criminally under the federal Clean Water and/or Safe Drinking Water acts?

The censure letters are part of the Navy’s arrogant behavior and disregard for environmental laws. The censure letters are just slaps on the wrists and do not deter other Navy or other military officials from covering up and breaking environmental laws.

The actions and nonactions by Navy admirals and other personnel did actual harm by sickening people and contaminating our precious ground water. Many people have been put into prison for lesser environmental crimes. Back in the 1990s, two operators from a Hawaii Kai wastewater plant were sent to prison for discharging sludge through the Hawaii Kai outfall off Sandy Beach.

The Red Hill contamination also will cost the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s ratepayers millions of dollars to develop new sources.

David Nagamine

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter