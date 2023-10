Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

An importance piece of local history with profound connections to World War II is retaking shape at the Honouliuli National Historic Site. After the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, the U.S. military would use the Ewa site over 15 months as the Honouliuli Internment Camp, confining about 400 internees and 4,000 prisoners of war.

Last week, a blessing and plaque dedication were held at the site. Restoration of a landmark rock wall is underway, and there’s a nearby space for reflection — but the 116-acre historic site itself has yet to open to the public. Let’s urge the National Park Service and planners to open more of the site soon, for a deeper historic experience.