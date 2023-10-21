Diver pulled from waters off Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Honolulu fire fighters today pulled an unresponsive diver from the water after a 911 caller reported being separated from their dive partner offshore of Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

According to a news release from the Honolulu Fire Department, fire fighters were dispatched after a 911 call at 8:48 a.m. Five units staffed with 13 personnel gained access to the shoreline to investigate at about 8:58 a.m.

Other HFD rescuers boarded Air 1 while they were en-route to the scene and loaded the necessary equipment onto the aircraft for a search and rescue operation, according to the release.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety and Federal Fire Department also responded to the report of the free diver who went missing about 100 yards offshore near Pond Road.

Ocean Safety personnel using a jet ski to look for the diver “retrieved the unresponsive diver from the ocean and brought him to shore.”

HFD’s Air 1 landed and transported the diver by air to the awaiting FFD emergency medical unit near the North Beach area where his medical care was transferred at 10:01 a.m.

The status of the diver was not immediately available.