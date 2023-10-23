comscore Survey finds decline in driver courtesy on Hawaii roadways | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Survey finds decline in driver courtesy on Hawaii roadways

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
    A survey of Hawaii motorists has found that motorists are not as courteous as they used to be. Cars travel down Keeaumoku Street.

More than two-thirds of 435 island drivers surveyed by First Insurance Co. of Hawaii over the summer said their fellow drivers are less courteous today than five years ago. Read more

