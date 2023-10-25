comscore HFD rescues 2 after sailboat runs aground off Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

HFD rescues 2 after sailboat runs aground off Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Oct. 25, 2023
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters on Tuesday night rescued two boaters after their sailboat ran aground off of Waikiki.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for a boater in distress. Four units with 13 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 7:40 p.m. to investigate.

The firefighters found a 27-foot sailboat had run aground, with two on board about 100 yards offshore of the Halekulani Hotel. HFD personnel on rescue boards made contact with the boaters, who were not injured.

HFD personnel paddled one boater to shore, and assisted the boat’s captain with removing the boat from shallow grounds. Then HFD’s Rescue 1 boat towed the sailboat to safety at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, with an arrival time of 11:16 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Moped rider, 58, critical after crash in Nanakuli
Next Story
Bud Light to return as UFC’s official beer after backlash

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up