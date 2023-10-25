HFD rescues 2 after sailboat runs aground off Waikiki

Honolulu firefighters on Tuesday night rescued two boaters after their sailboat ran aground off of Waikiki.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday for a boater in distress. Four units with 13 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 7:40 p.m. to investigate.

The firefighters found a 27-foot sailboat had run aground, with two on board about 100 yards offshore of the Halekulani Hotel. HFD personnel on rescue boards made contact with the boaters, who were not injured.

HFD personnel paddled one boater to shore, and assisted the boat’s captain with removing the boat from shallow grounds. Then HFD’s Rescue 1 boat towed the sailboat to safety at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, with an arrival time of 11:16 p.m.

No injuries were reported.