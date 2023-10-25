Kaneohe Marine who died while freediving was ‘loved’ by unit

A 30-year-old U.S. Marine who died after being pulled unresponsive from waters off of Marine Corps Base Hawaii was Sgt. Hinton H. Williams of Cameron, Arizona.

Williams, with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, was recovered by Honolulu Ocean Safety and Federal Fire Department personnel on Oct. 21.

An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez, a MCBH spokesperson, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a statement.

William’s Commanding Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Scott A. Martin, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 24, told the Star-Advertiser that Williams was “a loved member of the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron”

A 911 caller reported being separated from their free-diving partner offshore of Marine Corps Base Hawaii that day. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firefighters and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter were dispatched after the 911 call at 8:48 a.m.

Ocean safety and federal fire personnel also responded and searched about 100 yards offshore near Pond Road where Williams was found.

HFD’s Air 1 transported Williams to a Federal Fire Department emergency medical unit near North Beach at 10:01 a.m. He was taken to Castle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.