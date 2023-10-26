Youngsters spread love of reading with furry friends

TOKYO >> At a book club event Oct. 14, 10 children from Tokushima prefecture shared their favorite books with “reading dogs” at a prefectural library.

The library collaborated with the nonprofit organization Assistance Dogs Tokushima to give the kids an opportunity to read aloud and interact with the dogs.

Though the canines were trained to interact with people, the young readers were given pointers such as “not raising their voices too loud” and “not staring directly into the dogs’ eyes” before they proceeded to pet and hug the friendly pooches while reading their favorite picture books. The dogs listened attentively, wagging their tails.

Tokushima resident Natsuka Sato, 9, brought along a book titled “100 Kaidate no Ie Mini” (“100-Story House, Mini”).

“This is my favorite book,” she said. “I often read it when I was little. I felt happy with the dogs listening by my side.”