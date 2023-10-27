Guy Fieri Foundation raises $1.5M at ‘Chefs for Maui’ dinner

A sold-out “Chefs for Maui” fundraiser dinner held by the Guy Fieri Foundation in California has raised more than $1.5 million.

The foundation said all net proceeds will benefit the Hawaii Restaurant Association and The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division.

“Hawaii is a place that I have always enjoyed visiting and I’ve featured the residents’ warm hospitality to visitors like us on my shows, as they welcome us into their restaurants and invite us to enjoy their cooking,” said Fieri in a news release. “So, when our brothers and sisters there need our help, we must lend a hand and help in any way we can.”

The Oct. 21 event featured an 18-course dinner, live music, live auction, wine tastings, and special meet-and-greets with top culinary superstars at a private estate in Sonoma County.

Among the 38 award-winning chefs participating were Lee Anne Wong, who lost her Papa‘aina restaurant at Pioneer Inn in Lahaina to the Oct. 8 fires.

“The love, talent, and selfnessness of our industry fellows knows no bounds,” wrote Wong in a recent Instagram post posing with fellow chefs at the event. “The message: ‘We see you. We care. We want to help.’ Bravo to all the culinary heroes out there who have every contributed by feeding and raising money in times of need. Love and intention in the food feeds the body, and giving hope nourishes the soul. It’s a two-way street, and it keep us connected.”

The foundation is still accepting donations to support Maui at www.guyfierifoundation.org/donate.