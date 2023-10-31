Top Marine general hospitalized after apparent heart attack

WASHINGTON >> Gen. Eric Smith, the Marine Corps’ commandant and top officer, was hospitalized Sunday evening after an unspecified medical emergency, the service said Monday.

The Marines announced Smith’s hospitalization in an email to reporters but provided no further details about his condition. One current and one former defense official familiar with his condition said he apparently had a heart attack while jogging.

The episode happened about one block from his official residence at Marine Barracks Washington, which is commonly referred to by its location at Eighth and I streets in Southeast Washington, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Reached by phone, Maj. Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesperson, said that in keeping with the family’s wishes and medical privacy laws, no additional information would yet be released.

Smith is one of only three generals who have been confirmed for new positions since mid-February because of a blockade by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. Tuberville is holding up the promotions of senior military officers in protest of a Pentagon policy that ensures that military personnel can obtain abortions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Smith was confirmed to the position by the Senate on Sept. 21. He took office the next day after being sworn in by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro.

But Smith’s hospitalization came as the service’s No. 2 position has been left unfilled by Tuberville’s hold.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the service’s deputy commandant for programs and resources in Washington, was nominated as the assistant commandant on Aug. 13, but his promotion to four-star rank has been stalled.

With Smith hospitalized, the service said in a statement that in accordance with federal law, Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, the senior officer assigned to Marine Corps headquarters, is performing the duties of commandant in the interim.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.