With the holidays coming up, you’ll want to have an easy dip that can be served with your favorite chips or crackers.

This tried-and-true easy pupu combines cream cheese with bought lomi lomi salmon. Use light fat cream cheese if you are concerned about calories. The saltiness of the lomi salmon means you don’t need to add any seasonings. Drain the excess liquid from the lomi salmon, but you can add it in if you want it more soupy. Chopped kalua pig adds another savory dimension and green onions a pop of color.

Lomi Salmon Dip

Ingredients:

• 1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese

• 14 ounces lomi lomi salmon, drained

• Optional: 1/4 cup kalua pig, chopped

• Optional: chopped green onions for garnish

Directions:

Take cream cheese out of refrigerator so it softens at room temperature for at least one hour. Drain the lomi salmon and add to cream cheese and mix until combined. Garnish with chopped kalua pig and green onions, if using. Serve with crackers or chips.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.