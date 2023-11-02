comscore Moped rider, 71, becomes Oahu’s 48th traffic fatality after collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moped rider, 71, becomes Oahu’s 48th traffic fatality after collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police say a 71-year-old moped rider has died after injuries suffered from a collision near Thomas Square in Honolulu in September.

Police said they were informed Wednesday by the Honolulu Medical Examiner that the man had died after succumbing to his injuries from the collision.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sept. 24, police said a 21-year-old driver of a car attempted to make a left turn from South King Street into a private driveway when he struck the moped rider.

The driver was heading eastbound, just past Victoria Street, when he attempted to make the turn. The moped rider was also heading eastbound in the protected bike lane on South King Street.

As a result of the collision, the moped rider was ejected onto the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet.

Paramedics transported him at the time to the hospital in good condition. The driver of the car was not injured and had remained at the scene of the collision.

Police said this is Oahu’s 48th traffic fatality so far this year, compared to 38 during the same time last year.

Looking Back

