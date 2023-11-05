Mililani Mauka wildfire is 85% contained as firefighting resumes

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

The Mendocino Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Six Rivers wildfire Module continue to extinguish hot spots at the Mililani Mauka wildfire. They have now built one mile of fireline along the western edge of the fire perimeter to prevent future fire spread.

The fire, which has burned approximately 1,350 acres of land and has been 85% extinguished, continues to burn in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain. It is still approximately four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

Meanwhile, HFD is battling a wildfire this afternoon near 66-434 Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa. Honolulu police closed the highway in both driections at the Haleiwa Post Office around 1:30 p.m.

HFD crews also remain at the scene of a wildfire at 47-435 Waihee Road in Kaneohe, which began just before noon today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The wildfire above Mililani Mauka, which has burned about 1,350 acres, did not significantly spread overnight and is now 85% contained, Honolulu Fire Department officials said today.

The Mililani Mauka Incident Management Team resumed firefighting operations at 7:09 a.m. on the wildfire above Mililani Mauka, in a remote, mountainous area with steep, dangerous terrain.

HFD said the main portion of the active fire is on the southeast side of the burned area, about four miles from Mililani Mauka.

Efforts to battle the fire include: one HFD helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft, and two U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-contracted helicopters. The state Department of Forestry and Wildlife also is assisting.

No structures or homes have been threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered over the seven days that the fire burned the remote terrain.

HFD said the Mendocino Interagency Hotshot Crew and the Six Rivers wildfire Module are trying to prevent future fire spread toward Miliani Mauka by extinguishing hot spots and building a fireline along the western edge of the fire perimeter.

HFD said contingency plans are in place should winds increase and affect fire behavior.

The Honolulu Fire Department today also upgraded a miscellaneous fire at 47-435 Waihee Road in Kaneohe at 11:56 a.m. to a wildfire and has assigned trucks to respond to the event.

Additionally, HFD worked on two wildfires earlier today in Wahiawa and Waianae that are now closed incidents. An incident at 65-1001 Kaukonahua Road in Wahiawa was opened at 10:45 a.m. and closed by 11:19 a.m. An incident at 690107-690500 Farrington Highway in Waianae was opened at 9:43 a.m. and closed at 11:45 a.m.

They also responded to a first-alarm building fire at 98-1214 Kaahumanu St. in Pearl City at 3:42 a.m. and closed the incident at 4:30 a.m.

A red flag warning is in effect from 10 a.m. today until 6 p.m. Monday for the leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands and for Central Oahu due to strong trade winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu. On Kauai, the south shore areas such as Koloa, Poipu and Mahaulepu are affected. Read more.

HFD said as part of standard readiness all Oahu residents should make and practice a family evacuation plan and have an emergency supply kit assembled and ready to go.

The State of Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch has been monitoring air quality. Air quality inquiries can be routed directly to the Clean Air Branch at (808) 586-4417.

HFD recommends that anyone affected by smoke shelter in place or a place with air conditioning. Those having difficulty breathing are advised to call 911 for immediate assistance. near