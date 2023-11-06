Kailua-Kona man, 62, is possible drowning victim

Hawaii island police have identified the victim of a possible drowning incident Friday in waters off Kona as Mark Stanley, 62, of Kailua-Kona.

Patrol officers responded to a call at 3:47 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning in waters off Pebble Beach in Kona.

Stanley was reported to have gone scuba diving with friends who lost track of his whereabouts.

His friends then found him floating face-down, unconscious, on the surface of the water, and brought him to shore to begin CPR immediately.

Bystanders and officers on shore continued CPR until the Hawaii Fire Department arrived and transported Stanley to the Kona Community Hospital. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, police said, but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m. Friday.

A coroner’s inquest investigation has been initiated. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s lead investigator Cal-Jason Hoopai at 808-326-4646, ext. 253.