Honolulu police warn of phone scam

The Honolulu Police Department is warning the public about a recent rise in extortion cases in which suspects impersonate law enforcement officers.

Lt. Kelvin Hayakawa of HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division described the phone scam, saying suspects “falsely identify [themselves] as a Honolulu police officer or a sheriff and attempt to coerce money or personal information from the victim.”

“Victims may be told that they have to pay a fine for missing jury duty or that there are problems with their federal COVID loan,” Hayakawa said.

Suspects have used the names of HPD officers, badge numbers and phone numbers to impersonate law enforcement officials as part of the scam, he said.

“HPD wants to remind the public that law enforcement and government agencies do not solicit cash or payments by phone or email,” Hayakawa said. “If you are contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement or government officials that are soliciting money or information, hang up immediately, and if a message is left, do not call back.”