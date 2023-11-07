Man with gun arrested in park near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON >> A man with a gun was arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol today police said.
The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted online.
Police said they searched the area where the man was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Officers said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat.
Openly carrying firearms in public is prohibited in Washington and on U.S. Capitol grounds.
