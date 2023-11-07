Keep calm and ‘curry’ on

Chicken tikka masala has been nicknamed the national dish of Britain, as Indians have spread the word about this creamy curry dish. Instead of chicken pieces, you can easily substitute shelled shrimp and just reduce the cooking time. The hardest thing is to find the spice paste. Go online or to the India Market on the corner of Beretania and Isenberg streets for the Patak’s brand. Even though the sauce is labeled “medium,” the heat is mild because of the added yogurt, tomatoes and water. Serve with basmati or long-grain rice and enjoy a popular Indian main dish.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup plain yogurt

• 1/4 cup tikka masala curry spice paste

• 3/4 pound chicken breast or thigh, 1-inch diced

• 1 onion, diced

• 1 tablespoon cooking oil or ghee

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/2 cup fresh or canned tomatoes

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• Optional: cilantro as garnish

Directions:

Mix yogurt and curry spice paste, add chicken and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. In a saucepan, sauté onions over medium-high heat in oil or ghee until golden, about 5 minutes. Add marinated chicken. Add tomatoes, water and sugar, and simmer uncovered until chicken is cooked through, about 25 minutes.

Garnish with cilantro sprigs. Serve with hot basmati rice.

Serves 2-4.