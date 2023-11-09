comscore Police: 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by gunshots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police: 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by gunshots

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • RYAN REMIORZ/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP Police investigate the Yeshiva Gedolah school for clues after shots were fired in Montreal. Two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit overnight by gunshots, police said Thursday. Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived Thursday morning. Nobody was inside at the time of the shootings, police said.

MONTREAL >> Two Jewish schools in Montreal were hit overnight by gunshots, police said Thursday.

Staff members discovered bullet holes on the exterior of the buildings when they arrived Thursday morning. Nobody was inside at the time of the shootings, police said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the shootings, telling reporters in a Montreal suburb that Canadians must denounce violent antisemitism in the strongest terms.

“We are seeing an increase in threats of violence,” Trudeau said. “That’s not who we are as Canadians. We are a country that has done better than just about any other country at understanding and respecting different perspectives.”

Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the same news conference that what happened at the schools cannot be tolerated.

On Wednesday, three people were injured and one person was arrested at Montreal’s Concordia University after several incidents police said were tied to the Israel-Hamas war.

