Dwayne Johnson to be inducted in Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson leads a group of three men who will be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2024, the organization announced today.

Johnson, who played on the 1991 Miami Hurricanes national championship team, will be joined by 15-year NFL veteran Domata Peko, who went to Michigan State, and Reno Mahe, a former Brigham Young receiver and running back who is a founding board member of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on Jan. 19 and 20, 2024, on Oahu.

“These men represent the very best of our Polynesian people and we look forward to celebrating this recognition with them and their families in January,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu said in a press release.

The 2024 Polynesian Bowl, an annual high school football all-star game, will take place Friday, Jan. 19, at Kunuiakea Stadium on the Kamehameha Schools campus.