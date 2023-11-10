Amber Igiede reaches career milestone in Hawaii volleyball win

Coming off rare back-to-back home losses, the Hawaii women’s volleyball team rolled UC Irvine 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 today at Crawford Hall in Irvine, Calif.

Junior Paula Guersching finished with a match-high 12 kills and no errors and hit .545 for Hawaii (18-8, 11-4 Big West), which kept its hopes alive for a potential first-round bye in the Big West Conference tournament in two weeks.

Freshman Tali Hakas added 11 kills, seven digs and six block assists and senior Kendra Ham, who along with Hakas was inserted back into the starting lineup, had seven kills, four digs and two aces.

Senior middle blocker Amber Igiede finished with six kills, eight block assists, three digs and two aces. Her block to give UH an 8-5 lead in the second set made her the fourth Rainbow Wahine ever to record 1,000 kills and 500 digs in a career, joining Angelica Ljungqvist, Suzanne Eagye and Deitre Collins.

Hawaii hit .363 for the match and committed just three serve receive errors.

The Rainbow Wahine will play their final road match of the regular season on Saturday at Cal State Fullerton.