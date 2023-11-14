Suspect arrested in assault of security guard in downtown Honolulu

Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old security guard this afternoon in downtown Honolulu.

Police said the assault occurred at 12:25 p.m. today.

A 27-year-old security guard was also allegedly harassed by the same suspect.

Police found the 34-year-old man at South Hotel and Bishop streets and and arrested him at 12:44 p.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault and harassment.