comscore Suspect arrested in assault of security guard in downtown Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Suspect arrested in assault of security guard in downtown Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 70-year-old security guard this afternoon in downtown Honolulu.

Police said the assault occurred at 12:25 p.m. today.

A 27-year-old security guard was also allegedly harassed by the same suspect.

Police found the 34-year-old man at South Hotel and Bishop streets and and arrested him at 12:44 p.m. today on suspicion of second-degree assault and harassment.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Firefighters bring Waianae wildland fire under control

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up