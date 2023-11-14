Cool weather comfort food

Since the weather is finally cooler, it’s easy to stay warm with these soups and noodles.

JINYA Ramen Bar

JINYA Ramen Bar has an all-day ramen combo ($23) that’s only available at its Honolulu location. It includes a tapas set with gyoza, crispy chicken and a spicy tuna taco.

Choose from one of the signature ramen bowls (full-sized portion). Flavors include spicy chicken, JINYA Tonkotsu Black, JINYA Tonkotsu Original 2010, yuzu shio delight and spicy creamy vegan ramen. These options are the restaurant’s bestsellers.

1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100, Honolulu

808-480-8477

Jinyaramenbar.com

Instagram: @jinyaramenbar

Yi Xin Café

Located in Market City Shopping Center, Yi Xin Cafe recently started a new menu of rice plates. Choose from popular options like curry shrimp with rice ($17.95), beef black bean sauce with rice ($16.95), and salt and pepper shrimp with rice ($17.95).

If you love crab, be sure to check out the various options designed to share among a group. Choose from curry crab ($72.95), salted egg yolk crab ($72.95), Singapore-style black pepper crab ($68), garlic and butter crab ($68), and more.

Market City Shopping Center

2919 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-738-0818

Instagram: @yi_xin_cafe_808

Liliha Bakery

This iconic coffee shop’s oxtail soup ($24.95) is a local favorite. It includes cilantro, green onions, minced ginger and peanuts. Fun fact: Liliha Bakery makes about 500 pounds of oxtail soup per week, and it generally takes the kitchen staff about five hours to cook. Oxtail soup is one of the bakery’s most popular dishes; the restaurant sells about seven bowls of oxtail soup per hour across all of its locations.

Various locations

Lilihabakery.com

Instagram: @lilihabakery

Gyoza Studio Kubota

Gyoza Studio Kubota recently opened on Kapahulu Avenue. The biz specializes in handmade gyoza — choose from grilled gyoza that’s infused with slow-cooked housemade chicken broth (six pieces for $9, 12 pieces for $17.50), or gyoza boiled in paitan soup ($28.50).

The eatery also offers white chicken paitan and red chicken paitan ramens ($17 each), made with Sun Noodles. Popular pupu include house Japanese pork charsiu potato salad ($6), addicting chicken shishito peppers ($8.50), and shrimp and egg omelet with spicy ground pork ($13).

617 Kapahulu Ave., Honolulu

808-732-3707

Instagram: @gyoza_studio_kubota