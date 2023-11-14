UH Manoa hammers UH Hilo in men’s basketball exhibition

The University of Hawaii at Manoa men’s basketball team opened its season with an 82-66 victory over UH Hilo on Tuesday. The final score was closer than it could have been, as the Rainbows sat their starters early. The ’Bows took an early lead that was never seriously threatened by the visitors from the Big Island.

Justin McKoy led the Rainbows Warriors with 15 points, Tom Beattie scored 12 and Noel Coleman added 10 in front of a turnstile crowd of 1,796 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hilo’s Charles Elzie III led all scorers with 23. Kalique Mitchell pitched in with 15 for the Vulcans and Amiri Crowder added 11.

The Warriors used two first-half runs to take control and beat the Division II Vulcans for the 14th time in the series without a loss.

Coleman fueled a 10-0 spree with all five of his first-half points to put the Warriors up 12-4 and erase Hilo’s only lead. Then Harry Rouhliadeff made two of four UH 3-pointers during a 16-3 barrage that extended the lead to 30-13.

Hilo lost its third straight game, but its official record remains art 3-2 since this was an exhibition.

The ’Bows started their season a week late because the annual Rainbow Classic was canceled.

The Vulcans closed to 37-29 early in the second half when Carlos Ramsey Jr. scored a basket. But then the Rainbows pulled away again, with Coleman’s basket making it 46-32.

The Rainbows host Niagara on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Vulcans visit Chaminade, also on Thursday, with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.