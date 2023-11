Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Concerns over how to control damaging invasive species, including little fire ants, continue to intensify as the state Department of Agriculture discusses rules for the pests. Read more

Concerns over how to control damaging invasive species, including little fire ants, continue to intensify as the state Department of Agriculture discusses rules for the pests.

The Agriculture Department’s Advisory Committee on Plants and Animals is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss, among other items, making rules for the quarantine of the coconut rhinoceros beetle permanent.

The agenda does not, however, include any reference to a detailed draft of rules that were already in place for other invasive species of concern, including little fire ants, that could wreak havoc on the isles.

A number of environmental groups, concerned about the extensive spread of the ants across Oahu, still seek a public hearing — one they say has never been scheduled — on rules that were already drafted and unanimously approved by the same committee in February.

These rules were also approved by the Small Business Regulatory Review Board in May with no opposition, but then never scheduled for a public hearing.

But as of Thursday, what appeared to be an entirely new draft of rules for Chapter 72 was posted online, along with the committee’s agenda.

This new draft no longer addresses what environmentalists are most concerned about, with no rules to prevent nurseries from selling plants infected with invasive species such as little fire ants until they are treated to prevent further spread.

This is of great concern for Oahu, with more than 30 active sites now identified from Kahuku down the entire Windward coast to Kahala.

Also, the new draft offers no rules regulating the movement of infected plants and materials, including green waste and mulch, within an island. These appear to have been scrapped, with a focus instead on only preventing their interisland movement.

The previous draft also made an effort to regulate emerging pests of concern, including the two-line spittlebug and hala scale, which affect agriculture. These were omitted in the new draft.

“It was completely watered down,” said Christy Martin of the Coordinating Group on Alien Pest Species.

The Conservation Council for Hawaii, along with the Sierra Club of Hawaii, on Thursday sent out an alert asking their members to provide testimony at the meeting today.

“Little fire ants, coconut rhinoceros beetles, the hala scale — these invasive pests and others could wreak havoc for our ecosystems and native species, cultural practices, agriculture and food security,” said the alert, “and even things like public health, tourism, and our overall economy, if they are allowed to proliferate across our islands.”

“Alarmingly, proposed rules for business best practices and the quarantine and treatment of plants and other products with LFA and other pest infestations have been held up for eight months,” the alert continued.

The nonprofits pointed to a “series of correspondences” released by state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D, Kailua-Kaneohe) that revealed objections by industry representatives as a possible reason for this holdup.

A renewed interim rule restricting the interisland movement of palms and other plant materials in Hawaii went into effect in October to help contain the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

It restricts the movement of palm plants, compost, wood or tree chips; mulch; potting soil; and other landscaping products that could harbor coconut rhinoceros beetles, except by permit, from infested areas such as Oahu to noninfested areas.

—

MEETING OF COMMITTEE ON PLANTS, ANIMALS

>> When: 1:30 p.m. today

>> Where: 1849 Auiki St., Plant Quarantine Branch Conference Room (also accessible via Zoom)

>> What: The public may provide oral testimony on agenda items, including proposed changes to rules.