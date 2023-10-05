Interim rule restricts movement of palms from Oahu

A new interim rule restricting the interisland movement of palms and other plant materials in Hawaii is now in place to help contain the destructive coconut rhinoceros beetle.

Hawaii Department of Agriculture Chairperson Sharon Hurd signed the interim rule on Wednesday, which went into effect immediately, according to a news release. It is valid for one year as HDOA finalizes a permanent rule.

It restricts the movement of palm plants as well as decomposing plant material such as compost, wood or tree chips; mulch; potting soil; and other landscaping products that may harbor CRB, from infested areas to non-infested areas.

Oahu has been designated as a CRB-infested area, while all other areas in the state are currently considered non-infested areas.

Additionally, the rule restricts the movement of palm plants higher than four feet, the department said, which will enable closer inspection of crowns where CRB are most likely to bore into a tree.

The interim rule is based on a previous one established in July 2022, but expands restrictions on the movement of potential CRB host plants and materials and increases penalties.

“The new interim rule will help our agricultural inspectors prevent the movement of coconut rhinoceros beetle and strengthen penalties for those who violate the rules,” said Hurd in the news release. “Preventing pathways of movement, and early detection is key to stopping the spread of these invasive beetles.”

Three weeks ago, a dead adult CRB beetle was found in a bag of compost shipped from Oahu to a Maui big box retailer during routine inspection.

Officials said efforts to restore land and soil on Maui and Hawaii island due to recent wildfires have increased shipments of compost and organic landscaping material from Oahu, increasing the risk of transporting of CRB to non-infested areas.

The invasive beetle — first detected on Oahu in December 2013 — is a serious pest of palm trees, primarily coconut palms, and can easily damage and kill them by boring into their crowns to feed on the trees’ sap. The dead trees in turn pose a safety hazard as they may fall unexpectedly after their trunks rot.

Any individual, company or organization that violates the rule will be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $100 up to $10,000, according to the department.

Penalties for a second offense committed within five years will require the violator to pay for the cost of clean-up and removal of contaminated materials, and the cost to fully eradicate any CRB infestations caused by the violation.

Repeat violators will be fined $500 up to $25,000.