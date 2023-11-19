Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023

|For The Week Of Oct. 2-6
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-1368 Palaialii Pl
|10/6/23
|$1,000,000
|1302 Wawe Pl
|10/6/23
|$850,000
|Aina Haina
|629 Hao St
|10/2/23
|$1,000,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1267 Wanaka St
|10/3/23
|$450,000
|3468 Ala Hinalo St
|10/2/23
|$1,240,000
|3130 Ala Ilima St #7D
|10/4/23
|$465,000
|5070 Likini St #611
|10/5/23
|$565,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #908
|10/6/23
|$207,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #1204
|10/6/23
|$998,000
|419 Atkinson Dr #701
|10/4/23
|$480,000
|419 Atkinson Dr #1201
|10/5/23
|$440,000
|475 Atkinson Dr #1505
|10/5/23
|$395,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1601
|10/6/23
|$900,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1045
|10/4/23
|$160,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #900
|10/6/23
|$2,220,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-640 Kilaha St #D
|10/6/23
|$470,000
|91-3021 Makalea Loop #30
|10/2/23
|$850,000
|91-550 Kunehi St #202
|10/6/23
|$649,000
|91-1195 Kaiau Ave #1201
|10/4/23
|$720,000
|91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #9304
|10/5/23
|$669,000
|92-1512 Aliinui Dr #1302
|10/4/23
|$825,000
|92-1514 Aliinui Dr #1503
|10/2/23
|$750,000
|91-1037 Palala St
|10/4/23
|$120,000
|91-234 Hanapouli Cir #28A
|10/5/23
|$577,000
|91-1095 Aawa Dr
|10/6/23
|$820,000
|91-213 Keonekapu Pl
|10/2/23
|$769,057
|91-1456 Wahane St
|10/6/23
|$1,480,000
|91-1065 Kaimalie St #2Q4
|10/2/23
|$707,000
|91-804 Launahele St #53
|10/6/23
|$951,001
|91-2144 Kanela St #M99
|10/6/23
|$780,000
|91-1227 Kuanoo St
|10/4/23
|$1,500,000
|91-1168 Olowa St
|10/4/23
|$1,100,000
|91-1126 Waiemi St
|10/5/23
|$955,000
|91-2152 Kaiwawalo St
|10/4/23
|$899,000
|91-1796 Kohanahana Lp
|10/2/23
|$1,115,340
|91-1808 Kohanahana Lp
|10/3/23
|$995,385
|91-1790 Kohanahana Lp
|10/5/23
|$947,165
|Hauula
|54-103 Imua Pl
|10/6/23
|$715,000
|Hawaii Kai
|7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #K24
|10/6/23
|$1,067,000
|121 Waialeale St
|10/4/23
|$1,586,100
|Heeia
|46-263 Kahuhipa St #B304
|10/5/23
|$535,000
|Kahaluu
|47-455 4 Hui Iwa St #304
|10/4/23
|$785,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #B132
|10/6/23
|$455,000
|358 B Kaelepulu Dr #702
|10/4/23
|$1,425,000
|1746 Akaakoa St
|10/5/23
|$1,395,000
|360 Hualani St
|10/3/23
|$1,370,000
|Kaimuki
|745 18th Ave
|10/5/23
|$1,077,000
|Kakaako
|555 S St #807
|10/6/23
|$968,000
|801 South St #2014
|10/5/23
|$800,000
|600 Queen St #2008
|10/3/23
|$725,000
|1000 Auahi St #1402
|10/2/23
|$1,220,000
|1000 Auahi St #2305
|10/6/23
|$722,000
|1000 Auahi St #4108
|10/5/23
|$1,285,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1001
|10/6/23
|$875,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #3104
|10/6/23
|$1,375,000
|1177 Queen St #1407
|10/2/23
|$1,145,000
|Kalihi Valley
|3458 Kalihi St #3458F
|10/6/23
|$700,000
|Kaneohe
|44-160 4 Kou Pl #304
|10/2/23
|$900,000
|45-995 Wailele Rd #80
|10/6/23
|$1,348,000
|45-1116 Cobb Adams Rd
|10/6/23
|$1,200,000
|45-533 D Pahia Rd
|10/4/23
|$1,250,000
|45-535 Luluku Rd #E5
|10/6/23
|$430,000
|45-535 A Loihi Pl #45-535A
|10/6/23
|$1,300,000
|Kuliouou
|5949 D Kalanianaole Hwy
|10/4/23
|$7,200,000
|Liliha
|516 Panui St
|10/6/23
|$300,000
|Makaha
|84-755 Ala Mahiku St #63C
|10/6/23
|$240,960
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-582 Awawa St
|10/2/23
|$1,275,000
|92-1335 Panana St #60
|10/5/23
|$560,000
|92-1001 Makakilo Dr #50
|10/6/23
|$640,000
|92-1144 Hame St #9 101
|10/5/23
|$532,000
|92-1189 Palahia St #M106
|10/3/23
|$513,200
|92-1308 Punawainui St
|10/6/23
|$1,030,000
|Makiki
|743 Pumehana St
|10/5/23
|$1,480,000
|1266 Matlock Ave
|10/6/23
|$1,420,000
|1515 Ward Ave #1502
|10/6/23
|$535,000
|965 Prospect St #105
|10/2/23
|$182,500
|1020 Green St #201
|10/3/23
|$340,000
|1423 Victoria St #1423A
|10/6/23
|$1,070,000
|Manoa Valley
|3158 C East Manoa Rd
|10/6/23
|$1,087,500
|3577 Pinao St #39
|10/6/23
|$1,200,000
|Mccully
|2120 Fern St #101
|10/2/23
|$425,000
|2474 Kapiolani Blvd #1802
|10/2/23
|$510,000
|2450 Date St #3
|10/5/23
|$340,000
|2754 Kuilei St #804
|10/2/23
|$120,000
|583 Kamoku St #Ph1
|10/6/23
|$1,050,000
|2916 Date St #5J
|10/6/23
|$165,000
|2916 Date St #6C
|10/6/23
|$185,000
|2916 Date St #6J
|10/6/23
|$165,000
|2916 Date St #12I
|10/6/23
|$185,000
|2916 Date St #18F
|10/6/23
|$185,000
|2916 Date St #20J
|10/6/23
|$165,000
|2916 Date St #21J
|10/6/23
|$165,000
|724 Ekela Ave
|10/2/23
|$1,550,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-510 Wikao St #Q204
|10/3/23
|$509,000
|95-020 Waihonu St #C402
|10/6/23
|$404,000
|95-2051 Waikalani Pl #305
|10/6/23
|$440,000
|95-139 Maiaku Pl
|10/5/23
|$1,350,000
|95-1056 Kuauli St #195
|10/2/23
|$665,000
|95-1151 Koolani Dr #85
|10/4/23
|$530,000
|95-1025 Akeake St
|10/6/23
|$890,000
|95-1040 Hoalia St
|10/6/23
|$1,261,000
|95-969 Ukuwai St #3403
|10/6/23
|$570,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1409 Akowai Rd
|10/6/23
|$660,000
|87-237 Hookele St
|10/5/23
|$850,000
|87-1819 Mokila St
|10/5/23
|$739,000
|87-1768 Mokila St
|10/2/23
|$695,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St #1606
|10/5/23
|$435,000
|700 Richards St #909
|10/4/23
|$800,000
|1512 Emerson St #1512
|10/2/23
|$930,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1644 A Palolo Ave
|10/6/23
|$1,011,750
|3230 Carlos Long St
|10/4/23
|$922,000
|Pearl City
|735 B Hoomalu St
|10/2/23
|$720,000
|2205 Apoepoe St
|10/6/23
|$790,000
|1277 Kaweloka St
|10/5/23
|$1,100,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-640 Moanalua Loop #1036
|10/4/23
|$530,000
|98-120 Lipoa Pl #304
|10/5/23
|$315,000
|98-145 Lipoa Pl #111
|10/4/23
|$226,012
|98-1038 Moanalua Rd #1905
|10/6/23
|$315,000
|98-441 Kaonohi St #35 2
|10/6/23
|$495,000
|98-1444 C Koaheahe St #87
|10/6/23
|$600,000
|98-1422 D Koaheahe St #15
|10/5/23
|$585,000
|98-1278 B Hoohiki Pl #74
|10/4/23
|$430,000
|Punaluu
|53-866 C Kamehameha Hwy
|#53866C3
|10/2/23
|$751,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|230 A Jack Ln
|10/3/23
|$1,100,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-296 Alapio Rd
|10/6/23
|$2,625,000
|Wahiawa
|1681 Walea St
|10/2/23
|$1,999,000
|2069 California Ave #16C
|10/2/23
|$125,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4999 Kahala Ave #329
|10/2/23
|$107,000
|5207 Kilauea Ave
|10/5/23
|$933,075
|Waialua
|67-131 Kuhi St
|10/4/23
|$800,000
|Waianae
|85-114 E Ala Walua St
|10/4/23
|$195,000
|Waikiki
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #727
|10/6/23
|$710,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #3903
|10/5/23
|$350,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1707
|10/4/23
|$340,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3019
|10/4/23
|$315,000
|411 Hobron Ln #908
|10/2/23
|$475,000
|469 Ena Rd #1905
|10/5/23
|$690,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #1211
|10/6/23
|$895,000
|440 Pau St
|10/6/23
|$1,650,000
|419 Keoniana St #905
|10/4/23
|$515,000
|421 Olohana St #Ph3
|10/2/23
|$2,172,500
|2121 Ala Wai Blvd #3801
|10/6/23
|$565,000
|2140 Kuhio Ave #1712
|10/3/23
|$460,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1507
|10/4/23
|$560,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1711
|10/4/23
|$1,060,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2003
|10/2/23
|$130,000
|435 Seaside Ave #1401
|10/2/23
|$390,000
|445 Seaside Ave #1003
|10/6/23
|$355,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #2202
|10/3/23
|$2,200,000
|2463 Kuhio Ave #1106
|10/6/23
|$285,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #2508
|10/5/23
|$470,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #3201
|10/2/23
|$510,000
|249 Kapili St #603
|10/6/23
|$195,000
|2415 Ala Wai Blvd #2001
|10/4/23
|$99,528
|320 Liliuokalani Ave #1001
|10/4/23
|$419,600
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1102
|10/3/23
|$407,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #3806
|10/6/23
|$1,450,000
|Waipahu
|94-820 Lumiauau St #D204
|10/6/23
|$555,000
|94-170 Kapuahi Pl
|10/2/23
|$1,030,000
|94-425 Keaoopua St #161
|10/6/23
|$600,000
|94-1134 Mopua Loop #E2
|10/6/23
|$527,000
|94-1073 Kepakepa St #E 8
|10/6/23
|$540,000
|94-432 Keaoopua St #39B
|10/6/23
|$500,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|3324 Koapaka St
|10/2/23
|$4,900,000
|550 Paiea St
|10/2/23
|$8,700,000
|Makiki
|1558 S King St
|10/6/23
|$883,166
