Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 2-6, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 pm
For The Week Of Oct. 2-6
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-1368 Palaialii Pl 10/6/23 $1,000,000
1302 Wawe Pl 10/6/23 $850,000
Aina Haina    
629 Hao St 10/2/23 $1,000,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1267 Wanaka St 10/3/23 $450,000
3468 Ala Hinalo St 10/2/23 $1,240,000
3130 Ala Ilima St #7D 10/4/23 $465,000
5070 Likini St #611 10/5/23 $565,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #908 10/6/23 $207,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #1204 10/6/23 $998,000
419 Atkinson Dr #701 10/4/23 $480,000
419 Atkinson Dr #1201 10/5/23 $440,000
475 Atkinson Dr #1505 10/5/23 $395,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1601 10/6/23 $900,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1045 10/4/23 $160,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #900 10/6/23 $2,220,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-640 Kilaha St #D 10/6/23 $470,000
91-3021 Makalea Loop #30 10/2/23 $850,000
91-550 Kunehi St #202 10/6/23 $649,000
91-1195 Kaiau Ave #1201 10/4/23 $720,000
91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #9304 10/5/23 $669,000
92-1512 Aliinui Dr #1302 10/4/23 $825,000
92-1514 Aliinui Dr #1503 10/2/23 $750,000
91-1037 Palala St 10/4/23 $120,000
91-234 Hanapouli Cir #28A 10/5/23 $577,000
91-1095 Aawa Dr 10/6/23 $820,000
91-213 Keonekapu Pl 10/2/23 $769,057
91-1456 Wahane St 10/6/23 $1,480,000
91-1065 Kaimalie St #2Q4 10/2/23 $707,000
91-804 Launahele St #53 10/6/23 $951,001
91-2144 Kanela St #M99 10/6/23 $780,000
91-1227 Kuanoo St 10/4/23 $1,500,000
91-1168 Olowa St 10/4/23 $1,100,000
91-1126 Waiemi St 10/5/23 $955,000
91-2152 Kaiwawalo St 10/4/23 $899,000
91-1796 Kohanahana Lp 10/2/23 $1,115,340
91-1808 Kohanahana Lp 10/3/23 $995,385
91-1790 Kohanahana Lp 10/5/23 $947,165
Hauula    
54-103 Imua Pl 10/6/23 $715,000
Hawaii Kai    
7007 Hawaii Kai Dr #K24 10/6/23 $1,067,000
121 Waialeale St 10/4/23 $1,586,100
Heeia    
46-263 Kahuhipa St #B304 10/5/23 $535,000
Kahaluu    
47-455 4 Hui Iwa St #304 10/4/23 $785,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #B132 10/6/23 $455,000
358 B Kaelepulu Dr #702 10/4/23 $1,425,000
1746 Akaakoa St 10/5/23 $1,395,000
360 Hualani St 10/3/23 $1,370,000
Kaimuki    
745 18th Ave 10/5/23 $1,077,000
Kakaako    
555 S St #807 10/6/23 $968,000
801 South St #2014 10/5/23 $800,000
600 Queen St #2008 10/3/23 $725,000
1000 Auahi St #1402 10/2/23 $1,220,000
1000 Auahi St #2305 10/6/23 $722,000
1000 Auahi St #4108 10/5/23 $1,285,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1001 10/6/23 $875,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #3104 10/6/23 $1,375,000
1177 Queen St #1407 10/2/23 $1,145,000
Kalihi Valley    
3458 Kalihi St #3458F 10/6/23 $700,000
Kaneohe    
44-160 4 Kou Pl #304 10/2/23 $900,000
45-995 Wailele Rd #80 10/6/23 $1,348,000
45-1116 Cobb Adams Rd 10/6/23 $1,200,000
45-533 D Pahia Rd 10/4/23 $1,250,000
45-535 Luluku Rd #E5 10/6/23 $430,000
45-535 A Loihi Pl #45-535A 10/6/23 $1,300,000
Kuliouou    
5949 D Kalanianaole Hwy 10/4/23 $7,200,000
Liliha    
516 Panui St 10/6/23 $300,000
Makaha    
84-755 Ala Mahiku St #63C 10/6/23 $240,960
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-582 Awawa St 10/2/23 $1,275,000
92-1335 Panana St #60 10/5/23 $560,000
92-1001 Makakilo Dr #50 10/6/23 $640,000
92-1144 Hame St #9 101 10/5/23 $532,000
92-1189 Palahia St #M106 10/3/23 $513,200
92-1308 Punawainui St 10/6/23 $1,030,000
Makiki    
743 Pumehana St 10/5/23 $1,480,000
1266 Matlock Ave 10/6/23 $1,420,000
1515 Ward Ave #1502 10/6/23 $535,000
965 Prospect St #105 10/2/23 $182,500
1020 Green St #201 10/3/23 $340,000
1423 Victoria St #1423A 10/6/23 $1,070,000
Manoa Valley    
3158 C East Manoa Rd 10/6/23 $1,087,500
3577 Pinao St #39 10/6/23 $1,200,000
Mccully    
2120 Fern St #101 10/2/23 $425,000
2474 Kapiolani Blvd #1802 10/2/23 $510,000
2450 Date St #3 10/5/23 $340,000
2754 Kuilei St #804 10/2/23 $120,000
583 Kamoku St #Ph1 10/6/23 $1,050,000
2916 Date St #5J 10/6/23 $165,000
2916 Date St #6C 10/6/23 $185,000
2916 Date St #6J 10/6/23 $165,000
2916 Date St #12I 10/6/23 $185,000
2916 Date St #18F 10/6/23 $185,000
2916 Date St #20J 10/6/23 $165,000
2916 Date St #21J 10/6/23 $165,000
724 Ekela Ave 10/2/23 $1,550,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-510 Wikao St #Q204 10/3/23 $509,000
95-020 Waihonu St #C402 10/6/23 $404,000
95-2051 Waikalani Pl #305 10/6/23 $440,000
95-139 Maiaku Pl 10/5/23 $1,350,000
95-1056 Kuauli St #195 10/2/23 $665,000
95-1151 Koolani Dr #85 10/4/23 $530,000
95-1025 Akeake St 10/6/23 $890,000
95-1040 Hoalia St 10/6/23 $1,261,000
95-969 Ukuwai St #3403 10/6/23 $570,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1409 Akowai Rd 10/6/23 $660,000
87-237 Hookele St 10/5/23 $850,000
87-1819 Mokila St 10/5/23 $739,000
87-1768 Mokila St 10/2/23 $695,000
Nuuanu    
1088 Bishop St #1606 10/5/23 $435,000
700 Richards St #909 10/4/23 $800,000
1512 Emerson St #1512 10/2/23 $930,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1644 A Palolo Ave 10/6/23 $1,011,750
3230 Carlos Long St 10/4/23 $922,000
Pearl City    
735 B Hoomalu St 10/2/23 $720,000
2205 Apoepoe St 10/6/23 $790,000
1277 Kaweloka St 10/5/23 $1,100,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-640 Moanalua Loop #1036 10/4/23 $530,000
98-120 Lipoa Pl #304 10/5/23 $315,000
98-145 Lipoa Pl #111 10/4/23 $226,012
98-1038 Moanalua Rd #1905 10/6/23 $315,000
98-441 Kaonohi St #35 2 10/6/23 $495,000
98-1444 C Koaheahe St #87 10/6/23 $600,000
98-1422 D Koaheahe St #15 10/5/23 $585,000
98-1278 B Hoohiki Pl #74 10/4/23 $430,000
Punaluu    
53-866 C Kamehameha Hwy
#53866C3 10/2/23 $751,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
230 A Jack Ln 10/3/23 $1,100,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-296 Alapio Rd 10/6/23 $2,625,000
Wahiawa    
1681 Walea St 10/2/23 $1,999,000
2069 California Ave #16C 10/2/23 $125,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4999 Kahala Ave #329 10/2/23 $107,000
5207 Kilauea Ave 10/5/23 $933,075
Waialua    
67-131 Kuhi St 10/4/23 $800,000
Waianae    
85-114 E Ala Walua St 10/4/23 $195,000
Waikiki    
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #727 10/6/23 $710,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #3903 10/5/23 $350,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1707 10/4/23 $340,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3019 10/4/23 $315,000
411 Hobron Ln #908 10/2/23 $475,000
469 Ena Rd #1905 10/5/23 $690,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #1211 10/6/23 $895,000
440 Pau St 10/6/23 $1,650,000
419 Keoniana St #905 10/4/23 $515,000
421 Olohana St #Ph3 10/2/23 $2,172,500
2121 Ala Wai Blvd #3801 10/6/23 $565,000
2140 Kuhio Ave #1712 10/3/23 $460,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1507 10/4/23 $560,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1711 10/4/23 $1,060,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2003 10/2/23 $130,000
435 Seaside Ave #1401 10/2/23 $390,000
445 Seaside Ave #1003 10/6/23 $355,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave #2202 10/3/23 $2,200,000
2463 Kuhio Ave #1106 10/6/23 $285,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #2508 10/5/23 $470,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #3201 10/2/23 $510,000
249 Kapili St #603 10/6/23 $195,000
2415 Ala Wai Blvd #2001 10/4/23 $99,528
320 Liliuokalani Ave #1001 10/4/23 $419,600
2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1102 10/3/23 $407,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #3806 10/6/23 $1,450,000
Waipahu    
94-820 Lumiauau St #D204 10/6/23 $555,000
94-170 Kapuahi Pl 10/2/23 $1,030,000
94-425 Keaoopua St #161 10/6/23 $600,000
94-1134 Mopua Loop #E2 10/6/23 $527,000
94-1073 Kepakepa St #E 8 10/6/23 $540,000
94-432 Keaoopua St #39B 10/6/23 $500,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Airport/Mapunapuna    
3324 Koapaka St 10/2/23 $4,900,000
550 Paiea St 10/2/23 $8,700,000
Makiki    
1558 S King St 10/6/23 $883,166
Looking Back

