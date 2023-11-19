comscore Cold-shooting Wahine fall flat against Idaho | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Cold-shooting Wahine fall flat against Idaho

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Craig T. Kojima /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Wahine guard Kelsie Imai drove in for a shot against Idaho.

    Wahine guard Kelsie Imai drove in for a shot against Idaho.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team had its second-half rally fall short Sunday against Idaho.

Imani Perez scored 12 points and Daejah Phillips added 11 for the Rainbow Wahine, who fell 50-40 to the Vandals in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, got within 35-33 on a layup by Perez with 4:46 remaining. Idaho then reeled off 10 in row to put the game away. The Vandals went 8-of-8 from the line during the run.

The Rainbow Wahine went without a field goal over the final 6:15 of the first quarter, then over the final 5:06 of the second quarter. Idaho led 30-17 at halftime.

Hawaii (2-2) finished 15-of-55 from the field, while Idaho (3-1) went 14-of-55. The Vandals were 19-of-24 from the line, while the Rainbow Wahine went 6-of-10.

Hawaii’s next game will be Friday against Air Force in the Rainbow Wahine Shootout.

