Cold-shooting Wahine fall flat against Idaho

The Hawaii women’s basketball team had its second-half rally fall short Sunday against Idaho.
Imani Perez scored 12 points and Daejah Phillips added 11 for the Rainbow Wahine, who fell 50-40 to the Vandals in the Bank of Hawaii Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, got within 35-33 on a layup by Perez with 4:46 remaining. Idaho then reeled off 10 in row to put the game away. The Vandals went 8-of-8 from the line during the run.
The Rainbow Wahine went without a field goal over the final 6:15 of the first quarter, then over the final 5:06 of the second quarter. Idaho led 30-17 at halftime.
Hawaii (2-2) finished 15-of-55 from the field, while Idaho (3-1) went 14-of-55. The Vandals were 19-of-24 from the line, while the Rainbow Wahine went 6-of-10.
Hawaii’s next game will be Friday against Air Force in the Rainbow Wahine Shootout.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.