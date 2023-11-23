Somen noodles slide for Guinness record

OITA, Japan >> On Oct. 21, Nagashi somen — somen noodles flowing in cold water on bamboo pipes — traveled a distance of 2-1/2 miles, a feat that was formally recognized as a world record in Taketa, Oita prefecture.

The Guinness World Record attempt was organized by Takehime, a group of mothers in the city, with the help of businesses and volunteers. Their attempt eclipsed the previous record of nearly 2-1/4 miles, set in November 2022 in Takamori, Nagano prefecture.

The somen noodles started their journey in the grasslands of Kuju Plateau and flowed down roads that had been closed to traffic for the event. After about 90 minutes, more than 25 grams of noodles, the required amount, completed their trek.