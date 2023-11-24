Hawaii women’s volleyball beats Cal Poly, advances to Big West title match

LONG BEACH, Calif. >> The first match not to go five sets in the Outrigger Big West Women’s Volleyball Championships was all Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine swept Cal Poly 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 tonight at Walter Pyramid to advance to Saturday’s title match against Long Beach State.

Sophomore Caylen Alexander had a team-high 15 kills and Amber Igiede ended the match with her 12th kill for Hawaii (22-8), which avenged a five-set home loss to the Mustangs (21-11) three weeks ago.

Kendra Ham had a team-high 18 digs, 10 kills and three aces against her old team and Alexander and Igiede each had two aces, all coming in the third set.

Hawaii hit .297 for the match and had 62 digs. Junior Kate Lang had 44 assists and 17 digs and libero Tayli Ikenaga added 10 digs.

Saturday’s title match begins at 3 p.m. Hawaii time. The Beach defeated No. 1 seed UC Santa Barbara in five sets in the other semifinal. LBSU had gone five sets in both of its tournament matches.