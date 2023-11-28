City rental, utility relief program reopens in December

The City and County of Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily reopen for applications in December, starting this Saturday. The reopening is for new applicants only.

New applicants may apply for the program in person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday as well as Dec. 16 at Catholic Charities Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Campus at 1822 Keeaumoku St.

The program offers up to six months of rent and utility help for eligible renters. Appointments are required.

Appointments can be made by emailing RURPhelp@catholiccharitieshawaii.org or by calling the following numbers:

>> 808-940-5209

>> 808-940-6993

>> 808-940-2838

>> 808-728-3508

>> 808-741-6966

Since its launch in April 2021, the program has helped more than 20,000 Oahu families struggling with housing expenses. The program is funded by $25 million in state and local fiscal recovery funds approved by the Honolulu City Council in February.

“The Rental and Utility Relief Program has lifted up our neighbors and our economy for more than two years,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement. “It has helped nearly 20,200 families stay safely housed and prevented thousands of unnecessary evictions. We are grateful we can continue helping renters with short-term financial aid.”

To qualify, renters must meet income and eligibility rules. Renters should only apply once.

Applicants should bring a photo ID card for the head of household; a signed Social Security card and income documents for household members over 18; proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020; a valid rent agreement; and late rent/utility bills or an eviction notice.

Applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis. More in-person events will be announced soon at revitalizeoahu.org/renthelp.