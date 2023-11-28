comscore Michigan police arrest boy, 12, after he drives away on forklift | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Michigan police arrest boy, 12, after he drives away on forklift

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:14 pm
  • ANN ARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS In this image taken from video, a patrol car chases a stolen forklift driving through the streets of Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday. Police say the forklift was being driven by a 12-year-old boy.

    In this image taken from video, a patrol car chases a stolen forklift driving through the streets of Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday. Police say the forklift was being driven by a 12-year-old boy.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. >> Police in Michigan have arrested a 12-year-old boy who they said led them on a chase in a stolen forklift.

Police were called to Forsythe Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a stolen forklift, MLive.com reported. Officers found the forklift heading south through the city and gave chase at speeds between 15 and 20 mph.

The driver, later identified as a 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy, finally stopped the forklift and was taken into custody at about 8 p.m.

Police later discovered the forklift had been left unlocked with a key hidden in the cab.

No one was hurt in the incident.

