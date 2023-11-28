Michigan police arrest boy, 12, after he drives away on forklift

ANN ARBOR, Mich. >> Police in Michigan have arrested a 12-year-old boy who they said led them on a chase in a stolen forklift.
Police were called to Forsythe Middle School at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a stolen forklift, MLive.com reported. Officers found the forklift heading south through the city and gave chase at speeds between 15 and 20 mph.
The driver, later identified as a 12-year-old Ann Arbor boy, finally stopped the forklift and was taken into custody at about 8 p.m.
Police later discovered the forklift had been left unlocked with a key hidden in the cab.
No one was hurt in the incident.
