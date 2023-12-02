Editorial | Letters Letter: Change Skyline’s name to more appropriate one Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! One would be hard-pressed to come up with better alternative uses for the Skyline — hopefully recouping at least some of the billions of dollars spent — than those proposed by recent letters. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. One would be hard-pressed to come up with better alternative uses for the Skyline — hopefully recouping at least some of the billions of dollars spent — than those proposed by recent letters (“Turn Skyline rail system into gambling venue,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18; “Maybe rail can be used for many other purposes,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25). A change that might be meaningful, however, would be to change the system’s name from the curious and aspirational “Skyline” to the more appropriate “M-T”— with M-T both meaning mass transit and also aptly describing the number of riders. David Houff Kahala EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Capitol reflecting pool should be rock garden