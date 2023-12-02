Letter: Change Skyline’s name to more appropriate one

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

One would be hard-pressed to come up with better alternative uses for the Skyline — hopefully recouping at least some of the billions of dollars spent — than those proposed by recent letters (“Turn Skyline rail system into gambling venue,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18; “Maybe rail can be used for many other purposes,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 25).

A change that might be meaningful, however, would be to change the system’s name from the curious and aspirational “Skyline” to the more appropriate “M-T”— with M-T both meaning mass transit and also aptly describing the number of riders.

David Houff

Kahala

