Vital Statistics: Nov. 24-30, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­ ­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 24-30

>> Benjamin Alarcon and Renne Starr Logsdon

>> Frank William Barlow and Stephen Richard Bartlett

>> Paul Gerrard Brookes and Kimberly Brooke Simpson

>> Shelley Marie Bullock and John Elton Lynn

>> Angelo Michael Cayo and Stephanie Ann Maupin

>> Rachel Hannah Lehua Couch and James Palmer Adler

>> Keith Arthur Dornin and Julie Ann Myers

>> Timothy Albert Fabatz and Jennifer Nicole Miller

>> Andrew Rolando Flores and Elizabeth Francisca Ayala

>> Alissa Rennaye Damo Fuerte and Ericson Siguid Jose

>> Ellie Wen He and Shaolong Wang

>> Kristin Korth and John Edmond Renales Repuya

>> Dane Na Ho‘o­ikaika O Kalalea Lemes-Keller and Shelly Leilani Bohol

>> Glenna Kealaonaona Maikui and Noland Ka‘ehuhu­lili‘okekaiwai‘oluho‘ohenonakahakai‘olana‘i Ranis

>> Jimmy Marlats and Violette Anaïs Mathilde Langlois

>> Javier Emiliano Maya and Elizabeth Claire O’Brien

>> Alexander Lavalle Chester David Peterson and Catherine Kether Roldan

>> Erika Joanne Randall and Micah Teruyuki Keauhanohano Nicely

>> Beau James Ritchie and Nicole Dianne Brown

>> Jesse Lee Sheley and Rebecca Catherine Parsons

>> Elizabeth Ann Smith and Loryn Mackenzie Johnson

>> Brittney Elizabeth Trammell and Bradley Allen Price

>> Henry Anthony Edward Villiers and Emily Rebecca Dolan

>> Ashley Lauren Wesson and Terry Stephen Posey

>> Juhen Beltran Whiting and Shaun Andrew Patrick Snieder

>> Joyce Kathleen Yoo and Jordan James Richardson

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 24-30

>> Acyn Kaimana Anderson

>> Kai Hudson Andreev

>> Callahan Wesley Ballard

>> Halo Haeze Kalaemoolepihai­keolahou Lila Bantolina

>> Benjamin Robert Belanger

>> Bobby James Belanger

>> Braxtyn Hiroki Bobo-Seki

>> Malia Kylan Marie Bourn

>> Norah Leimomi Canincia-­Marshall

>> Taezyn Kealiikoa Dano

>> Sadie Rae Phanom Duque

>> Kaplilikua Kahaolaowai‘Opua Fukumitsu

>> Flora Gail Gardes Albritton

>> Rafael Wolfgang Kaleo Grottke

>> Brenley Ann Hayes

>> Adelina Esme Ibarra

>> Nayeli Grace Juarez

>> Ka‘iwai Inez Barnes Kailieha

>> Kilikina Isola Barnes Kailieha

>> Alina Hilina‘ikawaipunaleiake­aloha Kane

>> Kyrie Nao Kikuchi

>> Bodhi Asher Loverich

>> Robert Joseph Lyons IV

>> Timote Hilinai Tuikahuku Mapu

>> Emma Lei‘ola Fay’ling Marquardt

>> Kalae Chance Anthony Mata Jr.

>> John George McWilliams V

>> Eleanora Hana Meguro

>> Norah Raye Kalehuakauikaiu Nahoopii

>> Aavyan Oli

>> Miya Faith Velasco Ramos

>> Relli Rae Renfro

>> Elsie Lei Rozanski

>> Joy Anaiah Sakaria

>> Sophia Punahele Kiku Strong

>> Cooper Collin Taylor