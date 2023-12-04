Vital Statistics: Nov. 24-30, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 24-30
>> Benjamin Alarcon and Renne Starr Logsdon
>> Frank William Barlow and Stephen Richard Bartlett
>> Paul Gerrard Brookes and Kimberly Brooke Simpson
>> Shelley Marie Bullock and John Elton Lynn
>> Angelo Michael Cayo and Stephanie Ann Maupin
>> Rachel Hannah Lehua Couch and James Palmer Adler
>> Keith Arthur Dornin and Julie Ann Myers
>> Timothy Albert Fabatz and Jennifer Nicole Miller
>> Andrew Rolando Flores and Elizabeth Francisca Ayala
>> Alissa Rennaye Damo Fuerte and Ericson Siguid Jose
>> Ellie Wen He and Shaolong Wang
>> Kristin Korth and John Edmond Renales Repuya
>> Dane Na Ho‘oikaika O Kalalea Lemes-Keller and Shelly Leilani Bohol
>> Glenna Kealaonaona Maikui and Noland Ka‘ehuhulili‘okekaiwai‘oluho‘ohenonakahakai‘olana‘i Ranis
>> Jimmy Marlats and Violette Anaïs Mathilde Langlois
>> Javier Emiliano Maya and Elizabeth Claire O’Brien
>> Alexander Lavalle Chester David Peterson and Catherine Kether Roldan
>> Erika Joanne Randall and Micah Teruyuki Keauhanohano Nicely
>> Beau James Ritchie and Nicole Dianne Brown
>> Jesse Lee Sheley and Rebecca Catherine Parsons
>> Elizabeth Ann Smith and Loryn Mackenzie Johnson
>> Brittney Elizabeth Trammell and Bradley Allen Price
>> Henry Anthony Edward Villiers and Emily Rebecca Dolan
>> Ashley Lauren Wesson and Terry Stephen Posey
>> Juhen Beltran Whiting and Shaun Andrew Patrick Snieder
>> Joyce Kathleen Yoo and Jordan James Richardson
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 24-30
>> Acyn Kaimana Anderson
>> Kai Hudson Andreev
>> Callahan Wesley Ballard
>> Halo Haeze Kalaemoolepihaikeolahou Lila Bantolina
>> Benjamin Robert Belanger
>> Bobby James Belanger
>> Braxtyn Hiroki Bobo-Seki
>> Malia Kylan Marie Bourn
>> Norah Leimomi Canincia-Marshall
>> Taezyn Kealiikoa Dano
>> Sadie Rae Phanom Duque
>> Kaplilikua Kahaolaowai‘Opua Fukumitsu
>> Flora Gail Gardes Albritton
>> Rafael Wolfgang Kaleo Grottke
>> Brenley Ann Hayes
>> Adelina Esme Ibarra
>> Nayeli Grace Juarez
>> Ka‘iwai Inez Barnes Kailieha
>> Kilikina Isola Barnes Kailieha
>> Alina Hilina‘ikawaipunaleiakealoha Kane
>> Kyrie Nao Kikuchi
>> Bodhi Asher Loverich
>> Robert Joseph Lyons IV
>> Timote Hilinai Tuikahuku Mapu
>> Emma Lei‘ola Fay’ling Marquardt
>> Kalae Chance Anthony Mata Jr.
>> John George McWilliams V
>> Eleanora Hana Meguro
>> Norah Raye Kalehuakauikaiu Nahoopii
>> Aavyan Oli
>> Miya Faith Velasco Ramos
>> Relli Rae Renfro
>> Elsie Lei Rozanski
>> Joy Anaiah Sakaria
>> Sophia Punahele Kiku Strong
>> Cooper Collin Taylor
