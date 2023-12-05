VIDEO: Gov. Josh Green delivers remarks after a year in office

Gov. Josh Green today marked his first year in office by releasing a video message in which he talks about the challenges, tragedies and accomplishments over the last year and his ongoing pledge to create more housing to keep residents home and bring ex-patriots back.

Green earlier told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the upcoming legislative session that begins in January likely will be dominated by debate over how to best leverage federal and state funds to continue to help survivors of the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires recover and move out of hotels and into long-term housing.

But Green also told the Star-Advertiser that he plans to introduce legislation designed to transition short-term vacation rentals into long-term housing across the state — and especially on Maui — to further reduce the need to create 50,000 new homes.

Maui, alone, has about 15,000 short-term vacation rentals and about half are believed to be illegal.

Green expects legal challenges from property owners but plans to provide incentives through tax breaks and — on Maui — rental income above market rates through federal aid.

Through an emergency housing proclamation, Green said he also has the authority to impose a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals to provide housing for island residents.

