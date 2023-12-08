comscore Shark warning signs posted at Maili Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning signs posted at Maili Beach Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:14 pm
Honolulu Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at Maili Beach Park in West Oahu.

County lifeguards reported seeing a 10-foot shark exhibiting non-aggressive behavior at the beach park earlier today. An alert via HNL.Info was sent out at about 2:15 p.m. today.

Officials said the situation will be re-evaluated about four hours after the initial sighting.

