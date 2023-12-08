Shark warning signs posted at Maili Beach Park

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at Maili Beach Park in West Oahu.
County lifeguards reported seeing a 10-foot shark exhibiting non-aggressive behavior at the beach park earlier today. An alert via HNL.Info was sent out at about 2:15 p.m. today.
Officials said the situation will be re-evaluated about four hours after the initial sighting.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.