The commentary published on behalf of health care workers, calling for a halt to “Israel’s assault on Palestine,” does not speak for even a minute percentage of Hawaii health care professionals (“Hawaii health workers call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 7).

There are more than 70,000 health care professionals in Hawaii. The article states that “more than 100” have signed a meaningless petition.

The 1,200 Israelis killed in the Oct. 7 attack would be equivalent to more than 4 million U.S. citizens killed in a proportional terror attack. Can you imagine our response to a similar attack on the U.S.?

We indiscriminately bombed entire cities in World War II to defeat the enemy. By contrast, Israel is conducting targeted attacks on Hamas positions.

It’s a tragedy that Hamas chooses to hide among the population, using human shields hoping to mitigate the Israeli response, but they brought this on themselves. Israel has every right to eliminate the threat once and for all, as we would do.

Tim Gedney

Hawaii Kai

