As the island of Oahu continues to become more and more dense, open spaces like Haiku Stairs become more valuable for several reasons (“Kualoa Ranch considers having Haiku Stairs on its property,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8).

The health of the island and its citizens top the list of reasons: space to stretch, breathe fresh air and exercise surrounded by the beautiful aina we live on.

Our elected officials should be doing all they can to preserve such green spaces for activity. They should not make up reasons to destroy this historic trail, which was built with our tax dollars to be accessible to the common walker.

Such political decisions smell of self-serving pats on the back by fellow politicians. Don’t just vote in a poll (“Should the Haiku Stairs, aka ‘Stairway to Heaven,’ be removed?,” Star-Advertiser, Big Q, Dec. 7); vote in our local elections after asking the hard questions.

Richard Marshall

Pearl City

