Letter: Calls for Israel ceasefire ignore truth of Hamas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii health care professionals signed a petition that seemed more written by Hamas than them and was published with no fact-checking for egregious lies (“Hawaii health workers call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 7). Disappointing.

Calling for a ceasefire by Israel even though there was one in place on Oct. 7 ignores reality. Citing events as facts that have already been disproved shows no attempt at truth.

Recall that Hamas has said in writing and on national media that Oct. 7 will be repeated with the objective to remove Israel and eventually kill all Jews worldwide. Palestinians cheered 9/11, terrorist attacks in Europe, and Oct 7.

Who shall Israel have a ceasefire with — and to what end? Who will oversee this ceasefire? Name one country at war, now or in the past, that provided food, water and fuel to the enemy who attacked? Russia and Ukraine, China and Tibet, Turkey and Armenia, etc.

Joel Brilliant

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter