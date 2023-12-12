comscore Letter: Calls for Israel ceasefire ignore truth of Hamas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Calls for Israel ceasefire ignore truth of Hamas

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii health care professionals signed a petition that seemed more written by Hamas than them and was published with no fact-checking for egregious lies (“Hawaii health workers call for permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 7). Read more

