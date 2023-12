Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My husband’s theory is that no one can resist finger foods. When you are at a party, it is easy to pick up a small appetizer and keep walking and talking.

Here is an easy recipe that combines refrigerated dough with cream cheese, salty ham and spicy, sweet jelly. You’ll just need a one-time stop at the grocery store and the warm temptations will be ready in a few minutes. Dough for crescent rolls is used to make small baskets to hold the cream cheese and ham. Bake until the dough is golden brown, then top with hot pepper jelly. No one can resist it.

Cream Cheese, Ham, Hot Pepper Jelly Bites

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon neutral oil

• 1 (8-ounce) can refrigerated crescent dough

• 6 ounces cream cheese

• 1 thin slice ham, chopped

• 1/4 cup hot pepper jelly

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unroll crescent dough and pinch the perforated cuts together. Cut

into 24 squares. Oil a 24-count mini muffin tin. Place the dough in the tins to form a little basket. Cut cream cheese into 24 pieces and place in the dough “basket.” Add ham pieces. Bake for 9-12 minutes until dough is browned. While hot, place 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper jelly. Use a butter knife around the bites to remove from pan and set on cooling sheet. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Makes 24 bites.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.