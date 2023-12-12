comscore Japanese architect brings example of ‘paper tube home’ to Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Japanese architect brings example of ‘paper tube home’ to Maui

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Shigeru Ban, the architect who designed the paper tube house built at the Rinzai Zen Mission in Paia, talked with Maya Hara of the Lahaina Jodi Mission as they stood outside of the finished structure Thursday.

    Shigeru Ban, the architect who designed the paper tube house built at the Rinzai Zen Mission in Paia, talked with Maya Hara of the Lahaina Jodi Mission as they stood outside of the finished structure Thursday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Joyce Kim of Hawaii Off Grid, left, Naomi Yamaguchi of Rinzai Zen Mission, Erica Pilotin of Hawaii Off Grid and Jonathan Clark of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center toured the paper tube house Thursday. The temporary structure is designed to be constructed with readily available materials such as cardboard tubes and can be built and disassembled with relative ease.

    Joyce Kim of Hawaii Off Grid, left, Naomi Yamaguchi of Rinzai Zen Mission, Erica Pilotin of Hawaii Off Grid and Jonathan Clark of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center toured the paper tube house Thursday. The temporary structure is designed to be constructed with readily available materials such as cardboard tubes and can be built and disassembled with relative ease.

A renowned Japanese architect has brought an example of a quick-build home for displaced fire survivors to Maui. Read more

