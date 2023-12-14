comscore Letter: State senators ignore good news about UH | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: State senators ignore good news about UH

Are the three unnamed state senators mentioned by Dean Nakasone the same senators who have opposed practically every measure proposed by University of Hawaii President David Lassner for many years (“UH president Lassner has done a good job,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 12)? Read more

