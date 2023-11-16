UH enrollment sees uptick, community colleges lead the way

The University of Hawaii says enrollment at its 10 campuses is up 1.2% for this fall semester compared to the fall semester of last year — the largest increase in enrollment since 2010.

UH officials said there are currently 48,933 credit student enrollments at UH campuses, 560 more than a year ago.

UH community colleges got the largest enrollment boost, with an overall 2.7% increase, officials said, marking the first increase in community college enrollment since 2010.

UH Manoa also saw a rise in enrollment, with a 1% increase over last year to 19,256 students.

There was an increase in the enrollment of first-time freshmen from Hawaii public schools (2.7%), Filipino students (3.5%), and Micronesian students (15.8%).

Some programs that may have helped boost enrollment include an “early admit” program in which high school students can take early college courses for dual credit and the availability of online courses at community colleges.

There was, however, a 6.6% year-to-year decrease in enrollment at UH Hilo, and a 2.6% decrease at Leeward community college. Enrollment at UH West Oahu decreased 1.7% this year compared to last year.

UH community colleges also served an additional 10,760 students not tallied in official enrollment counts — including 7,357 students enrolled in non-credit workforce programs such as apprenticeships in skilled trades, 2,735 students in community education programs, and 668 students in career readiness courses.