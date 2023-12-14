comscore Letter: Turn contaminated area into park in Lahaina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Turn contaminated area into park in Lahaina

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

With the high readings of contamination from the Lahaina ash samples, is it time to consider converting the affected site to a park (“Elevated levels of toxins found in Lahaina ash, test results show,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12)? Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Fix fee rules for ocean resources

Scroll Up