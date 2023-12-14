comscore Nearly 600 EBT cardholders in Hawaii victimized by fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Nearly 600 EBT cardholders in Hawaii victimized by fraud

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Central Union Church has seen an uptick in demand for its weekly food distribution. Volunteers Marlyn Breeden, left, and Celeste Oda hustled boxes of food into the trunk of a car on Wednesday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Central Union Church has seen an uptick in demand for its weekly food distribution. Volunteers Marlyn Breeden, left, and Celeste Oda hustled boxes of food into the trunk of a car on Wednesday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteers Kehau Flores, left, and Laura St. Denis handed out packages of food.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Volunteers Kehau Flores, left, and Laura St. Denis handed out packages of food.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Rebecca Woodland handed out bread Wednesday at Central Union Church’s food distribution on Punahou Street. The church began the “Serving Aloha” program in 2020 to help those battling food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Volunteer Rebecca Woodland handed out bread Wednesday at Central Union Church’s food distribution on Punahou Street. The church began the “Serving Aloha” program in 2020 to help those battling food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A person ate from a can after receiving it during Wednesday’s food distribution.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A person ate from a can after receiving it during Wednesday’s food distribution.

Cybercriminals have accessed funds from nearly 600 Electronic Benefits Transfer cards in Hawaii, more than double the number recently reported, as food insecurity intensifies during the holidays. Read more

Previous Story
Hannemann appointed as HTA chair as agency prepares for tough legislative session

Scroll Up