Vital Statistics: Dec. 8-14, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 8-14
>> Nicholas Scot Kalawaia Allen and Miu Kin Miu Kin Sakamoto
>> Chito Nam Balangue IV and Mary Anne Joyce Duran Calayag
>> Magton Bano and Bethlina Edmond
>> Michael John Blouin and Diane Mary Schillinger
>> Trevon Lamont Cheatham and Melissa Maria Thomas
>> Brandi Lynn Cheney and Dillon Clint Kubicek
>> Aaron James Colby and Han Thien Le
>> Richard Harris Radoc Decima and Lyra Kristel Cruz Co
>> Sydney Michelle Eaton and Lucas James Yurek
>> William Peyton Ellis and Marvin Langaman Galapia
>> Annette Anna Garcia and Jonaven Johansen Kealiikoa Mason
>> Sarah Emily Hope Gavin and Wooseok Kwon
>> Andrea Tauariki George and Asher Mikio Uyehara
>> Miguel Angel Gonzalez Perez and Andrea Ximena Basto Herrera
>> Victoria Leigh Habibi and Jon Paul Tornbom
>> Jessica Olivia Harvey and James Robert Reed III
>> Connor James Hillegas and Jeeranan Renfroe
>> April Ramona Hinkle-Johnson and Joseph Kamuwela Kaleolani Keala
>> Howard Beau Howell and Micah Storm Skaggs
>> Melanie Caroline Jacobson and Travis Wade Snyder
>> Dorothy Ann Jones and Olendruff Douglas Timberlake
>> Dong Hyuck Lee and Marissa Kay Browne
>> Lester Lesavoy and Beatriz Betty Somoza
>> Tianna Marie Lewis and Louis Ivan Magno Cua
>> Tyler James Frank Linmark and Amelia Marie Wikel
>> Lloyd Lani Makaila Jr. and Nikita Kehaulani Kelii
>> Kelley Nohea Martin and Kyle Joseph Bergeron
>> Sadao Jamal Oka Ii and Sally Christine Burgos
>> Adam David Raley and Jo Ann Cagasan
>> Steven Bruce Read and Jacqueline Marie Prescott
>> Richard Alvin Savage II and Magali Lopez
>> Troy Douglas Sherlock and Sandy Leskovec
>> Sabina Ilona Siwiec and Jakub Michal Troszczynski
>> Alexa Rae Smahl and Blaine Rikio Ohigashi
>> Jacob Tavakolyatar and Alexa Rae Scruggs
>> Mirna Vega Flores and Juan David Gayosso Pliego
>> Eric Paul Victoria Jr. and Maria Louisa Pascua
>> Matthew Thomas Youso and Bailey Marie Preston
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 8-14
>> Cruz Kaleohano Abang
>> Caleb Cuevas Albuera
>> Cooper Joseph Aldaya
>> Enzo Alejandro Alvarado
>> Levi Clyde Awakuni
>> Roman Omega Carter-Souza
>> Aiden Kikuji Hajoon Choe
>> William Archer Somol Crosby
>> Kanike Kamaleikamakimaikalani aua o atua le malamalama malosi I totonu o le Pouliuli Danielson-Pasa
>> Kalea Amani Decosta
>> Kylie Rose Kea Kealani Kuulei Dela Cruz
>> Hudson Anthony Dunlap
>> Wai’olu Kili’ohumaikalani Louise Duvauchelle
>> Rue Sonata Galvin-Herbert
>> Anthony Carter Gutierrez
>> Ivan He
>> Kenadeigh-Amira Kamakanamaikalani Kanani Hidaro-Jale
>> Peyton Shigeko Kanoelani Ikeda
>> Trestyn Kamakanaalohamaikalani Indreginal
>> Liam Manu Jenkins
>> Stella Leina’ala Batara Kalauokalani
>> Zalaiyah Leilani Kekahuna- Foster
>> Azalea Danpoong Kwon
>> Layla Rose Ku‘ulei Dacoscos Lazaro
>> Legend Ronan Oliva Montero
>> Carter Craig Myhrer
>> Liam Monty Pagan
>> Julia Elyse Pagliarulo
>> Jermain Matthew Aguigui Pangelinan Jr.
>> Areum Sevelle Allen Pasion
>> Leilani Kau’upua Hiilani Elisabeth Rodrigues-Scharsch
>> Wynn Akiko Sano
>> Ava Claire Santos
>> Falaniko Manaiakalani Sene
>> Avalynn Rose Shirai-Kaluna Solbach
>> Alani Lorraine Smythe
>> Keahimauloa Makanaoka- po‘inalu Tangalin
>> Elijah River Jibril Tashombe
>> Acesyn Keanu Tilton
>> Ida Maeve Tomsen
>> Maya Mieko Tonaki
>> Lia Jade Basilio Ulep
>> Liam Jon Basilio Ulep
>> Vivienne Kate Vasseur
>> Giovanni Ka‘iwaho‘onakoa Vasta
>> Keahi Drake Wilson
>> Waimea Lee Win Wittbrodt
>> Nicole Anne Young
>> Zaya Haumea Ziegler
