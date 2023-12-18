Vital Statistics: Dec. 8-14, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­ ­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 8-14

>> Nicholas Scot Kalawaia Allen and Miu Kin Miu Kin Sakamoto

>> Chito Nam Balangue IV and Mary Anne Joyce Duran Calayag

>> Magton Bano and Bethlina Edmond

>> Michael John Blouin and Diane Mary Schillinger

>> Trevon Lamont Cheatham and Melissa Maria Thomas

>> Brandi Lynn Cheney and Dillon Clint Kubicek

>> Aaron James Colby and Han Thien Le

>> Richard Harris Radoc Decima and Lyra Kristel Cruz Co

>> Sydney Michelle Eaton and Lucas James Yurek

>> William Peyton Ellis and Marvin Langaman Galapia

>> Annette Anna Garcia and Jonaven Johansen Kealiikoa Mason

>> Sarah Emily Hope Gavin and Wooseok Kwon

>> Andrea Tauariki George and Asher Mikio Uyehara

>> Miguel Angel Gonzalez Perez and Andrea Ximena Basto Herrera

>> Victoria Leigh Habibi and Jon Paul Tornbom

>> Jessica Olivia Harvey and James Robert Reed III

>> Connor James Hillegas and Jeeranan Renfroe

>> April Ramona Hinkle-Johnson and Joseph Kamuwela Kaleolani Keala

>> Howard Beau Howell and Micah Storm Skaggs

>> Melanie Caroline Jacobson and Travis Wade Snyder

>> Dorothy Ann Jones and Olendruff Douglas Timberlake

>> Dong Hyuck Lee and Marissa Kay Browne

>> Lester Lesavoy and Beatriz Betty Somoza

>> Tianna Marie Lewis and Louis Ivan Magno Cua

>> Tyler James Frank Linmark and Amelia Marie Wikel

>> Lloyd Lani Makaila Jr. and Nikita Kehaulani Kelii

>> Kelley Nohea Martin and Kyle Joseph Bergeron

>> Sadao Jamal Oka Ii and Sally Christine Burgos

>> Adam David Raley and Jo Ann Cagasan

>> Steven Bruce Read and Jacqueline Marie Prescott

>> Richard Alvin Savage II and Magali Lopez

>> Troy Douglas Sherlock and Sandy Leskovec

>> Sabina Ilona Siwiec and Jakub Michal Troszczynski

>> Alexa Rae Smahl and Blaine Rikio Ohigashi

>> Jacob Tavakolyatar and Alexa Rae Scruggs

>> Mirna Vega Flores and Juan David Gayosso Pliego

>> Eric Paul Victoria Jr. and Maria Louisa Pascua

>> Matthew Thomas Youso and Bailey Marie Preston

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Dec. 8-14

>> Cruz Kaleohano Abang

>> Caleb Cuevas Albuera

>> Cooper Joseph Aldaya

>> Enzo Alejandro Alvarado

>> Levi Clyde Awakuni

>> Roman Omega Carter-Souza

>> Aiden Kikuji Hajoon Choe

>> William Archer Somol Crosby

>> Kanike Kamaleikamakimaikalani aua o atua le malamalama malosi I totonu o le Pouliuli Danielson-Pasa

>> Kalea Amani Decosta

>> Kylie Rose Kea Kealani Kuulei Dela Cruz

>> Hudson Anthony Dunlap

>> Wai’olu Kili’ohumaikalani Louise Duvauchelle

>> Rue Sonata Galvin-Herbert

>> Anthony Carter Gutierrez

>> Ivan He

>> Kenadeigh-Amira Kamakanamaikalani Kanani Hidaro-Jale

>> Peyton Shigeko Kanoelani Ikeda

>> Trestyn Kamakanaalohamaika­lani Indreginal

>> Liam Manu Jenkins

>> Stella Leina’ala Batara Kalauokalani

>> Zalaiyah Leilani Kekahuna- Foster

>> Azalea Danpoong Kwon

>> Layla Rose Ku‘ulei Dacoscos Lazaro

>> Legend Ronan Oliva Montero

>> Carter Craig Myhrer

>> Liam Monty Pagan

>> Julia Elyse Pagliarulo

>> Jermain Matthew Aguigui Pangelinan Jr.

>> Areum Sevelle Allen Pasion

>> Leilani Kau’upua Hiilani Elisabeth Rodrigues-Scharsch

>> Wynn Akiko Sano

>> Ava Claire Santos

>> Falaniko Manaiakalani Sene

>> Avalynn Rose Shirai-Kaluna Solbach

>> Alani Lorraine Smythe

>> Keahimauloa Makanaoka­- p­o­‘inalu Tangalin

>> Elijah River Jibril Tashombe

>> Acesyn Keanu Tilton

>> Ida Maeve Tomsen

>> Maya Mieko Tonaki

>> Lia Jade Basilio Ulep

>> Liam Jon Basilio Ulep

>> Vivienne Kate Vasseur

>> Giovanni Ka‘iwaho‘onakoa Vasta

>> Keahi Drake Wilson

>> Waimea Lee Win Wittbrodt

>> Nicole Anne Young

>> Zaya Haumea Ziegler