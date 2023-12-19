Kapolei High students arrested for ‘disorderly conduct’

Kapolei High School was locked down at about 10:30 a.m. today after multiple fights broke out “in different locations on campus,” according to a letter to parents sent by Principal Wesley Shinkawa.

“Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded immediately to the incident and remained on campus until the situation was resolved,” wrote Shinkawa. “Fortunately, no major injuries were reported but police took several students into custody while they investigated the incident.”

Honolulu police officers responded to a “large fight” at Kapolei High School before 11 a.m. today, according to a department spokesperson.

“Multiple juveniles were arrested for disorderly conduct, and there were two arrests for possessing a prohibited weapon. Officers deployed pepper spray and multiple juveniles were treated for pepper spray exposure,” said Sarah Yoro, an HPD spokesperson. “No serious injuries were observed or reported.”

The lockdown was lifted by noon and students were released at 12:15 p.m. as part of the finals’ schedule.

“We encourage parents to speak with their child about making the right choices and the potential consequences of their actions. We remind everyone that assaults, fights and physical violence are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. These are serious student misconduct offenses with penalties ranging from detention to dismissal with the possibility of arrest and serious criminal charges,” Shinkawa said.

Fighting not only includes instigating or provoking physical contact but also physically supporting a fight with one’s presence and encouragement. Anyone who gathers to watch, record, or support a fight may also be given disciplinary consequences.

