Off the news: Red Hill defueling coming to end, whew
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
AIR FORCE TECH. SGT. JOHN LINZMEIER / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Members of Naval Supply Systems Command connected a fuel line Oct. 16 to merchant tanker Empire State to enable gravity defueling at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree