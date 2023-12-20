comscore Officials urge residents to celebrate the New Year with aloha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials urge residents to celebrate the New Year with aloha

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the leaders of three of the City and County of Honolulu’s first-responder agencies held a news conference Tuesday to talk about the dangers and risks involved in using illegal aerial fireworks to ring in the new year. Blangiardi was flanked by Dr. Jim Ireland, left, Fire Chief Sheldon Hao and Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The possibility of wildfires originating from fireworks is a major concern this year, especially following the August wildfires on Maui and the wildfire that burned above Mililani Mauka in late October. Read more

