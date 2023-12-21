Off the news: Kapolei High fight sparks stern warning

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Beefing between students at Kapolei High School grew into one big brawl on Tuesday morning, bringing out the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) — and prompting officers to use pepper spray on “multiple juveniles,” HPD reports. No one was injured seriously, but the teens sprayed received treatment for exposure.

Two teens were arrested for disorderly conduct; two were arrested for possessing a weapon: brass knuckles. Kapolei HS Principal Wesley Shinkawa responded with a missive to parents, asking them to talk to their teens — and noting that students who join in to watch or egg on a fight can face “disciplinary consequences.” Get that message out, mom and dad.