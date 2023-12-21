comscore Off the news: Kapolei High fight sparks stern warning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Kapolei High fight sparks stern warning

  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Beefing between students at Kapolei High School grew into one big brawl on Tuesday morning, bringing out the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) — and prompting officers to use pepper spray on “multiple juveniles,” HPD reports. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Waianae center does part against pests

Scroll Up