Former Kauai County Prosecutor Justin Kollar’s column supporting legalizing and regulating cannabis was refreshing to read (“Legal adult-use cannabis boosts safety,” Island Voices, Star-Advertiser, Dec. 12).

Like alcohol prohibition before it, cannabis prohibition endangers those who sell and buy cannabis, while failing at stopping use. Only legalization allows for lab testing, childproof packaging, potency labels and age restrictions.

Prohibitionists’ concerns did not materialize in other states that legalized cannabis. Tourism in Colorado skyrocketed post-legalization, teen use is down, and a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry found psychosis-related diagnoses didn’t increase in legalization states.

Legalization states see far fewer people entangled in the criminal justice system for cannabis. They generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for schools, health care, and other pressing needs while creating new small businesses and good jobs.

It’s time the Hawaii Legislature listen to voters and replace prohibition with legalization and sensible regulation.

Carrie Ann Shirota

Pauoa

